abrdn plc Sells 10,216 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.51. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.