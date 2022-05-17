ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,515 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in James River Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JRVR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $947.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

