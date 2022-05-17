ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,952 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

