ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 307,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 99.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $96.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

