ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $32,673,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $439.64 million, a PE ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

