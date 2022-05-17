abrdn plc Sells 177,389 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177,389 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $102,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,664,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $928,927,000 after buying an additional 181,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $407.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

