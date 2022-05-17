Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of National HealthCare worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

