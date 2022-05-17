abrdn plc Has $123.65 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $123,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,078,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 580,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.09 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

