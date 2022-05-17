ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.