Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.