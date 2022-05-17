Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.23% of Ralph Lauren worth $107,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $173,153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,828,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,910,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $91.54 and a twelve month high of $140.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Ralph Lauren Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.