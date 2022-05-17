Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

CHK stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

