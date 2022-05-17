Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $174,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

