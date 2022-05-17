Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 1,100 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

