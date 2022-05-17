Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,166 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

