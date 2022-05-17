Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,254 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,770,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,582,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

