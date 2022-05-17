Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 3,430 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after buying an additional 109,125 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

