Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $149,000 Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Marten Transport Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.