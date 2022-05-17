WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,525,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.60.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

