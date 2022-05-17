Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

