WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $434,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,177 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

