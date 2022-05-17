WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,119 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 546,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,862,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,720,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after buying an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMG. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WMG stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 421.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.