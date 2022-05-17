WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

