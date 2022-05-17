WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

