10,474 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thryv by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,132,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,860,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,346,771 shares of company stock worth $65,868,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

