WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $212,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

