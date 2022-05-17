WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,514 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LNT stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

