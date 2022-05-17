WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $428,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.