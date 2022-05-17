WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $428,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
