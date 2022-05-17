2,364 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,968 shares of company stock worth $38,613,470. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

