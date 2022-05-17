WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

