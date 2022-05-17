WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 613,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

