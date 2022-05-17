WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $415,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Forward Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 296,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

