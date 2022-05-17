WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after acquiring an additional 485,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

TPC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.