WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,061 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

NYSE:ABC opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

