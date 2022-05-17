WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.