WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 224.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 443,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 159.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 252,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $670.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

