WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $402,000 Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,568 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

