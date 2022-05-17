WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 89 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $364.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

