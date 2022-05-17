WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,796 shares of company stock worth $5,317,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

