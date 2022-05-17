WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.61 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

