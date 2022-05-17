WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

