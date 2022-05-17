WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth $4,545,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 89.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 650.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

