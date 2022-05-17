WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $394,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

