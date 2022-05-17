WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 94.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 62.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 42.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

