WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $388,000 Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRK stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

