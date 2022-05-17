Kingfisher’s (KGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.13) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 339 ($4.18).

LON KGF opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.16) on Monday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

