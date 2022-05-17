InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($75.20) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,650 ($69.65).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,841 ($59.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,074.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,944.81. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

