Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) target price on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.72) to GBX 895 ($11.03) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.58).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 968.50 ($11.94) on Monday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 944.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 909.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,661.96). Also, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($184,368.59).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

