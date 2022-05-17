WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,534.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

