5,358 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 527,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,112,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

